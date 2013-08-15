This “Hyperlapse Postcard” Makes You Want to Go to Georgia

Technology continues making the world smaller and smaller. Aside from connectivity, our mastery of all things electronic and digital has made it easier to see parts of the world you once might not have, and in a way that was previously impossible. While some of us use the latest advances to tour a village in Italy , others are taking expansive tours of Georgia that makes it look like a place where you’d actually want to go.





Billed as a hyperlapse postcard, Georgia | hyper – travel gives a fairly comprehensive look in a cutting-edge way at this Black Sea country along Russia’s southern frontier. Hyperlapse is a time-lapse technique coined by video artist Shahab Gabriel Behzumi with his 2012 video Berlin hyper – lapse, in which the position of the camera changes between each exposure to create a tracking shot. Get used to this method: You’re probably going to be seeing a lot of it.





Created by Poland-based videographers Timelapse Media PL, which specializes in commercials, short films, and documentaries, Georgia mixes the tracking capabilities of hyperlapse with a style you may be familiar with from the White Stripes’s famous “Seven Nation Army” video. As the camera pulls back, revealing some undersung area or attraction in Georgia, the vanishing point eventually becomes the subject of the next frame. Midway through the short video, however, the creators switch things up and start zooming forward instead. It’s a tribute to the natural beauty of Georgia that it comes across equally as impressive as the technical proficiency on display here. (Or perhaps it’s the other way around.)