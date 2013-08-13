This Is How Three Huge Viral Hits Went Viral, According To Twitter

If there were a simple method for how YouTube videos accumulate millions of views–with or without an attendant dance craze –it would be a lot less noticeable when somebody did crack the code . As such, we have heard lots of ideas about how one goes viral . Since Twitter figures prominently in most videos’ pathway to ubiquity, it’s fitting that the latest research comes from a credible authority on that platform.

A research team from Twitter UK recently took a close look at three videos that went viral, searching for insights into how they managed that feat. The variety helped provide perspective on what influences sharing behavior on a mass scale, leading editorial manager Gordon MacMillan to conclude that videos tend to go viral in several different ways.





The three examples the research team looked at include: Vine phenomenon “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal,” a video of an astronaut singing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” on the International Space Station, and Dove’s “Real Beauty” forensic sketches campaign. Additionally, the team also made a separate video showing the viral spread of each example.

Have a look at each video, along with insights from Twitter UK, in the slides above.