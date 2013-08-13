This Is How Three Huge Viral Hits Went Viral, According To Twitter

If there were a simple method for how YouTube videos accumulate millions of views–with or without an attendant dance craze–it would be a lot less noticeable when somebody did crack the code. As such, we have heard lots of ideas about how one goes viral. Since Twitter figures prominently in most videos’ pathway to ubiquity, it’s fitting that the latest research comes from a credible authority on that platform.
A research team from Twitter UK recently took a close look at three videos that went viral, searching for insights into how they managed that feat. The variety helped provide perspective on what influences sharing behavior on a mass scale, leading editorial manager Gordon MacMillan to conclude that videos tend to go viral in several different ways.
The three examples the research team looked at include: Vine phenomenon “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal,” a video of an astronaut singing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” on the International Space Station, and Dove’s “Real Beauty” forensic sketches campaign. Additionally, the team also made a separate video showing the viral spread of each example.
Have a look at each video, along with insights from Twitter UK, in the slides above.