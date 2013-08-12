Bret Easton Ellis Narrates Forensic Dissection of a Moment In This Music Video

Although he’s perhaps best known for bringing American Psycho and more recently The Canyons into the world, and for being tiresome on Twitter, Bret Easton Ellis was once the world’s foremost purveyor of disaffected youth behaving badly. So it’s only natural that he’d be involved in Placebo’s new video that gives this time-honored topic a futuristic twist.





Written and directed by Saman Kesh, the new video takes the form of one long hypothetical multiple-choice quiz question, packaged as some kind of show called Unforgettable Details with Bret Easton Ellis. Here, Ellis narrates a situation and its possible causes with the kind of placid voice heard in the futuristic PSAs of movies like Starship Troopers and AI. Before the music begins, we see the seemingly cut-and-dry scenario of a dude’s unwanted affections rejected with extreme prejudice (a champagne bottle to the face.) Perhaps it’s not so simple, though.





Once the actual song begins, we get an annotated play-by-play of the events leading up to the champagne moment, packed with highly specific factoids. (Turns out the bottle hits that dude’s head with 3,244 Newtons of force.) Just like some of Ellis’s early novels, the video makes its point about the youth of today, simply by catalogueing their depravity in very specific detail.





Amazingly, though, the catalyst for the incident may have ended up being entirely cribbed from a memorable Simpsons moment, which earned Homer his own TV movie, Homer S.: Portrait of An Ass-Grabber.

Watch director Kesh’s short film, Controller, below.

Saman Kesh