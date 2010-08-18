The Eyes Have It: Why Iris Scanning Rules

Earlier today, we revealed the future of security and advertising — and how it will all fall under the watchful beam of an iris scanner. The company behind the technology, Global Rainmakers Inc., has big plans for the system, which is launching in the city of Leon, Mexico. To help wrap our heads around the project, we spoke with Jeff Carter, chief business development officer of GRI, to find out how it will change our lives.

Fast Company: Why did GRI choose iris scans?

Jeff Carter: Well, one of the big problems in corporate America is reference data–that is, all the data that is about us. We don’t have any way to link it all together. It’s one of the reasons why your bank account doesn’t reconcile until 48 hours later because there’s all this data behind it that they have to execute manually.

When you look at the ways to link the data together, biometrics is the obvious choice. With a fingerprint, for instance, there’s about 100 recognizable data points. For a really great fingerprint, you may get about 15 points–and that’s if it’s perfect. Of that, you only need 7 or 8 points to convict. So essentially, you only need 7 or 8 points across a huge population of people. It’s one of the reasons fingerprints is causing so many problems.

With iris, you have over 2,000 points. Those 2,000 points appear when you’re born. When you’re in your mother’s womb, your iris tears in a unique fashion. That tear stays constant until the day you die. If you die, and your body loses blood pressure, the eye flattens. So while a lot of what you see in Minority Report is very real today, the part about pulling out eyeballs is not real.

With those 2,000 points, you can create a unique 16,000 bit stream of numbers that represents every human on the planet. That provides a reference point that can connect everything you do in all aspects of life, for the first time ever.

What about other biometrics?

While fingerprints are not the best choice, they’ll be part of the landscape for years to come. India right now is doing the world’s first digital census. They’re collecting fingerprints, face, and iris. Face is important — our devices can capture face too. Voice biometrics are also huge. It’s how the CIA monitors communication across the globe. They sift through cell phones and create voice biometrics to find Al-Qaeda members, for instance, and hit them in their car later with a missile. That is not going away either.