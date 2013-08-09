The Blurred Lines Of AMC’s Dark Drama, “Low Winter Sun”

Lennie James had hit a wall. He spent months on the set of AMC’s crime drama Low Winter Sun in the skin of a character committing despicable acts. But now, episode eight had him doing something so heinous, he started to pull a Hail Mary.

He picked up the phone to call executive producer and show runner Chris Mundy. “I dialed the number to say, ‘Please don’t make me do this,’ ” he says. “It was the first time in a long time that I was frightened by something that a character I was playing had to do. Reading, contemplating, and actually doing it–I had a physical reaction.”

He never made that call. He got it together and shot the scene. “Then I phoned my mum after it. That was kind of strange,” he says, with a smile. “And no, I can’t tell you what it was.”

Low Winter Sun premieres August 11, in the sweet spot right after the first of Breaking Bad‘s final episodes. Adapted from the three-hour British mini-series of the same name, the crime drama is now reimagined over 10 episodes in Detroit instead of Edinburgh, Scotland. Mark Strong reprises his character, Frank Agnew, as an American, coerced by fellow detective, Joe Geddes, played by James, into killing a dirty colleague. Then they’re assigned to investigate the murder they’ve committed, setting off a dark, labyrinthian game of cat and mouse amid a backdrop of psychological reparation.

“It’s not a whodunit. We’re not trying to solve a case; we’re trying to un-solve it,” says James, who last appeared on AMC as Morgan Jones in The Walking Dead. “As my character says to Mark’s character at one point, `We’re married–for better or for worse. This act, which we’ve committed together, has bonded us together, for life.’ Finding this character, almost more than any other I’ve played, is very much about playing to the realities of the situation we’re in.”

Lennie James as Joe Geddes

James, also a screenwriter and playwright, sees their character’s journeys as both emotional and structural buttresses for the story.

“Most stories end at the first step of redemption–think Walk the Line, Ray, 8-Mile,” says James. “It’s up here, they fall down, then they get somewhere back up there, and that’s the end of the story. What Low Winter Sun does, what our characters do, is we actually walk the road back to redemption–a long painful road littered with other acts of horribleness and depravity and corruption. We do things in order to save ourselves, both figuratively and spiritually over these 10 episodes. Any one of them could be the starting point of our story.”