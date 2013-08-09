Marina Abramovic Wants You to Stop Multitasking

The average attention span, which began eroding at a breakneck pace when the Internet arrived, shrunk to seconds with the widespread adoption of smartphones. It’s a problem that Marina Abramovic is hoping to curb.





Concentration is the key to the celebrated performance artist’s projects, most of which involve “durational” work, such as sitting in the same spot in a museum all day for The Artist Is Present. Abramovic’s brand of intense baring down is applicable in other creative endeavors and also business, where monotasking is starting to come back into fashion. It’s something the artist hopes to teach others as she Kickstarts the Marina Abramovic Institute, and she’s begun making videos to that effect.

You may have seen the widely circulated clip of Lady Gaga learning The Abramovic Method, in which the “Born This Way” singer gets “durational” while wearing the clothes she was born with, meaning none). Now, the MAI has given Co.Create this exclusive video of Abramovic explaining the importance of slow-motion walking to her cause. Director Milica Zec shot the short film, which features the artist advocating a deep focus on one activity at a time–using walking as an example.

Watch the video above and let us know in the comments whether you feel inhibited by the need–and ability–to do too many things at once.

[Image: Flickr user Angelo DeSantis]