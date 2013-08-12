advertisement
Trailer For “The Star Wars” Comics Offers A Look At George Lucas’s Original Vision For The “Star Wars” Universe

There’ve been countless media tie-ins based on Star Wars over the years, but none of them star a big, green Han Solo with gills.

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

“Longer ago, in a galaxy even farther away . . . ” opens the trailer for the upcoming Dark Horse Comics miniseries The Star Wars, and those ellipses lead to something that is indeed from longer ago: The source material behind the eight-issue series is George Lucas’s original, first-draft screenplay for what would eventually become the franchise that inspired three of the most beloved movies of all time, three other movies, a zillion-dollar sale to Disney, countless action figures,, and much more.

That original screenplay for The Star Wars looms large in the film’s behind-the-scenes lore. Some of the details–that Luke Skywalker was once known as “Annikin Starkiller,” that Han Solo was a big green lizard man, and that Princess Leia had a bit part–have been floating around for years, in histories of the films and in books like 1997’s Star Wars: The Annotated Screenplays. Still, we’ve never actually seen this adventure play out before now.

The trailer opens with a series of quick headshots. We see “Luke Skywalker” as a bearded man (who looks not unlike his real-world creator), Annikin Starkiller as a glowering young man, Darth Vader as a menacing white dude, and Han Solo as a noseless green lizard with a light saber. (For her part, Princess Leia still looks pretty much the same.) There are shots from various panels depicting some of the action, which blends original Star Wars design (light sabers, cityscapes, and spaceships look more or less the same) with new and old the Star Wars images.


Given that nearly every aspect of Star Wars has been mined for new storytelling potential (or, if you want to be cynical, quick cash-in opportunities), it makes sense that Dark Horse might go back to the original for this one. At the very least, every prequel-hating fan who insists that George Lucas stopped caring sometime shortly after 1983 can get their hands on one last Star Wars story from the man himself from back when he was still deeply invested in that galaxy far, far, even farther away.

Dan Solomon lives in Austin with his wife and his dog. He's written about music for MTV and Spin, sports for Sports Illustrated, and pop culture for Vulture and the AV Club

