Get Closer to Serengeti Lions Than You Should Feel Comfortable Getting

Lions are majestic, some might say regal creatures, wondrous to behold. They can also separate your entire face from your skull with a single paw swipe. It’s because of these paradoxical factors that people fly thousands of miles to be in the presence of lions, only to observe them from a distance. A new interactive feature from National Geographic, however, allows you to get in the danger zone with lions from the Vumbi pride.





The Serengeti Lion is the culmination of many Nat Geo trips to Africa over the last few years. Photographer Michael “Nick” Nichols and videographer Nathan Williamson combined their talents and supplemented traditional techniques by using robots to get in the mix with these beautiful beasts. The resulting footage and stills provide an up-close and way personal peak into the lives of Serengeti lions in their element.





The landing page features video of roaming lions with a superimposed option to “Explore.” Once you go through this leonine wormhole, there are several categories of Vine-like looping videos to chose from, with self-explanatory titles such as Awakening, Cub, and of course, Zebra Feast. Along with each looped video, users can scroll down for more on-theme imagery. If you got any closer to lions than these photos and videos do, you would be the sequel to Zebra Feast.

Watch a making-of video for this project below.

[Images courtesy of National Geographic | © Michael Nichols]