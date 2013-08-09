How Lake Bell Found Her Voice Writing and Directing An Acclaimed Debut Feature

Lake Bell was speechless earlier this year when she received the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the Sundance Film Festival–which is kind of ironic considering the movie for which she won is ostensibly about voices.

In a World is the comedic actress’s tribute to the voice-over industry–so named for the first three words that once opened up pretty much every other movie trailer. It’s a passion project that’s also a coming-out party for Bell as a full-fledged filmmaker. Opening August 9, this debut feature is centered around a rare cinematic father-daughter rivalry between golden-throated individuals. But while it does take place in a very specific world, what the movie is actually about is family hierarchies and industry dynamics, and it could probably take place in almost any other field. It just so happens to take place in a world where the director has a past–and a score to settle.





“I’m personally obsessed with voice-over,” Bell says. “I have a long history of trying to pry my way into the voice-over industry. I thought I was going to be one of the great voice-over actors as soon as I set foot in Los Angeles, but I soon realized it was very much a clique. It is tightly knit, it is well formed and curated, and it is not easy to delve into–like any industry, really.”

Before she became the actress you know from Boston Legal, How To Make It In America, and multiple Ashton Kutcher rom-coms, Bell went to film school in England, where radio plays are still studied. The idea of characterization through voice-over is still respected overseas, so the actress fit right in. She’d been collecting accents her whole life; the same way her character from In a World does with a tape recorder, and the same way other people collect stamps.

“It’s a fantastical dream of making you feel like you’ve traveled the world in a way,” she says. “When I was younger I was inspired to travel, mainly just to hear how people sounded in other countries. Then later, if I was in a restaurant and the waiter had an astonishing accent, I was immediately enthralled. I would ask how to say, ‘How do you like pizza with mushrooms?’ I collected these little tidbits because it felt like I could become someone else when voicing an accent.”

When Bell found herself chafing against the gender-bias her character in the movie also faces, she happily found plenty of work as a comedic actress. She also set her sights on doing work on the other side of the camera.

“I started writing this just because I wanted to,” Bell says. “I had things I wanted to therapeutically get out–whether it’s familial relationships or frustrations in work and in life–but one thing I ask myself when I’m writing is ‘What do I want to see next?’ and this was it.”