When It Comes To Your Data, It’s Time To Enforce Your Own “Terms And Conditions”

As the director of Terms and Conditions May Apply, a recently released documentary about privacy and the data trail we leave online, Cullen Hoback was understandably pleased with the timing of the revelations of NSA surveillance that Edward Snowden brought to light. “I woke up one day and suddenly the world was paying much more attention to these issues than ever before,” says Hoback. But pleased isn’t the word he would use to describe his feelings about the U.S. government–and even advertisers–mining our data in the ways that they do. With one click of a virtual box (“Yes, I agree to these terms and conditions”), we willingly, blindly, and wholly hand over our personal information in order to gain access to some convenient social, shopping, and entertainment experiences.

In the documentary, which is airing tonight on the new Pivot channel as well as playing now in Toronto and San Jose, California, theaters, Hoback lays out the ways in which Google, Facebook, iTunes, and all of their Silicon Valley brethren have been mining our every move to amass vast databases that can be–and are–sold for profit.

Did we know all this? In theory, yes. But we didn’t know the extent or all the ways that info is being used today. Which is why Hoback was pleased by Snowden’s leaks. “For the first time, people said, ‘Oh, my god, I’m on a list. Those are my phone calls,’ ” he says. “It was specific. This was something that my mom could understand.”

But it’s a long way from understanding to doing something about it. Here, Hoback–who believes that just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s a good thing–lays out what’s really going on and some steps that we can take to stop it.

But I have nothing to hide, you might well be saying now. And that might be true. But the government doesn’t know that, and they can interpret your words and actions any way they like. Take Leigh Van Bryan, an Irish national interviewed in the film who, prior to his vacation in the States, tweeted to a friend that he was off to “destroy America.” The tweet ended with an innocent “xo.” When Van Bryan and his girlfriend landed in the states for their American holiday, they were detained overnight at LAX and then sent back to Europe. For a casual tweet.





“It’s the context,” says Hoback. “The systems aren’t good at context, and that’s what risky about trying to prevent something from happening. Context aside, you don’t know if the person is going to actually do what they said; you don’t know if it’s a joke. It’s a dicey kind of Pandora’s box you’re playing with.” Indeed, anyone who’s sent a joke via email that has been misconstrued by the recipient knows what Hoback’s talking about. To expect the government to interpret tone properly, when we’re not even sure our friends understand our tone all the time seems, well. . . .”How is the government supposed to interpret that ‘xo’? And now that guy can never go into an airport ever again without being harassed.”

Hoback goes on to wonder whether an actual terrorist would really tweet that he’s going to “destroy America.” “That’s going to be their strategy? That’s not how this stuff works. The people who are getting fucked by these systems are not the people that they’re intended to fuck.”