Explosions in the Sky Sheds Its Musical Skin With “Prince Avalanche” Soundtrack Collaboration

Filmmaker David Gordon Green , soundtrack composer David Wingo, and the members of instrumental rock band Explosions in the Sky always knew they would end up collaborating on something. Green, Wingo, and the guys in the band have inspired each other’s work–and lives–in a number of ways. Which, according to Green, meant that it was always just a matter of time before they all picked a project to take on together.

“We all live in the same neighborhood, and it’s just a really fun group of people to go see a movie with that weekend, or go see a show that night, or whatever,” Green says. “Those guys would always talk to me about doing a larger scale score for a film; we talked about maybe me doing a music video for them, or somehow trying to bridge the creative process for all of us.”





Ultimately, the form that collaboration took was the film Prince Avalanche, which Green wrote and directed after the band’s drummer, Chris Hrasky, took him to the Bastrop State Park in central Texas, which had been devastated a year earlier by wildfires. Green–who began his career with critical darlings like George Washington and All The Real Girls before graduating to Hollywood fare, including Pineapple Express–had been keen to make the sort of movie that Hollywood budgets rarely allow. And, after recruiting Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch to star–along with a handful of local non-actors from Bastrop and a gung ho crew from Austin–the film began production. “It was very much like a school project, where everyone just grabs an instrument or a camera, and it came together like that,” Green says of working on the film with his friends and neighbors in the band. “It was a really interesting collaboration: Wingo and I had worked together so many times that he could kind of navigate my process for them. Sometimes they’d work together, sometimes they’d work apart. They would come on set and get to meet the cast and crew, and really get a vibe for what we’re filming. While we were actually in production, we’d listen to their music on set.”

The end result wasn’t just a funny, sad, triumphant film about misfits learning how to rebuild something that had been destroyed. It was also a record called Prince Avalanche from Explosions in the Sky and David Wingo that sounds nothing like the epic, soaring soundscapes upon which the band–which also composed the score for the 2004 film Friday Night Lights–had built its name. When you’re a band known for doing one thing very well, there are risks to branching out–and bringing in a new collaborator only magnifies those risks. Here’s how Explosions in the Sky and David Wingo learned to work together after 14 years of the band functioning as a four-piece unit.

Had Prince Avalanche just been the next Explosions in the Sky record, the band’s fans may have been put off by the fact that the band’s signature wall of guitars and digital delay barely appear on the album. But because it’s a film score, bassist-guitarist Michael James felt confident that they’d perceive the project differently.





“As an artist, you don’t want to take an audience into account too much, because you want to be able to write the music that you want–but you can’t help it. Of course you’re taking the audience into account,” James says. “People are listening for a specific sound from a band. But for a soundtrack, all the music is in service to a scene, so it’s much more functional. It’s not just music for the music’s sake.”

According to James, making music that’s functional is easier when you’re working with people the band knows well, on a project they understand intimately. “It’s something that we think about for sure, because we’re being credited as Explosions in the Sky,” he says of the possibility that the soundtrack might change people’s perception of the band’s identity. But working on a film that’s set in the band’s native Texas, with themes they connect with, eased their concerns. “Any music that we write, we want it to exist in a sort of musical universe that makes sense for us,” James says. “We’re not going to be scoring films about 17th-century explorers or something, because it’s not the kind of music that we do. I think people can listen to the soundtrack and view it in the same musical universe that the albums exist in.”