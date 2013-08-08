Celebrate Shark Week With an Interactive Tour Of The Deep In A Shark-Cage VW

Last year, Volkswagen marked its sponsorship of Discovery’s Shark Week by creating a specially modded shark cage Beetle. This time, VW and agency Deutsch LA have resurrected (or resubmerged) the Beetle cage, with added interactivity, creating a Subaquatic Road Trip along the Shark Superhighway. The Beetle shark cage is now a convertible, and via an interactive site you can ride along with marine biologist Luke Tipple and enjoy a 360-degree view of sharks in their native habitat. Sixty-second episodes of the road trip, featuring Tipple, will also air on Discovery Channel, and the agency is also promoting the Shark Week action with shark-themed Instagram videos.