See The Surprisingly Human Process Of Making Action Figures In “The Secret Story of TOYS”

Ever wonder where toys come from or how they’re actually manufactured? It’s not all computers and assembly lines. A lot of the work is done by hand–the hands of toy sculptors and toy prototypers. Yup, those are real job titles. Emmy-winning filmmaker Anthony Ladesich goes inside a toy design studio and reveals the insane level of detail that is required to make each monster, robot, and badass super hero playworthy. In the video here, meet the artists (and toy collectors) who translate the tiniest expression of your favorite pop culture character into the toy on your shelf.