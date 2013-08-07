“The Counselor” Trailer Promises An Avengers-Like Collision of Distinct Talents

It’s basically impossible to come away from the just-released trailer for The Counselor with any idea of what it’s about. And while that could be considered a refreshing departure from most over-developed trailers, it also doesn’t matter, because a trailer for this movie would work even if it was just an all-kazoo cover of “Gangnam Style” with the lyrics replaced by a list of credits. Everybody involved in this movie is amazing and, joined together, it’s like The Avengers of filmmaking.





Let’s start with director Ridley Scott, the guy responsible for Blade Runner, Alien, Gladiator, and, for better or worse, Prometheus. Now imagine Ridley Scott directing a screenplay written by Cormac McCarthy, an author whose style is both highly literary and also crying out for cinematic adaptation (and not in the way of, say, The Da Vinci Code). Go read–and then watch–No Country For Old Men for a demonstration. With such a talented twosome behind the camera, even the cast of One Tree Hill could probably act this thing into watchability, but we’ll never have to wonder, because director Scott managed to lure literally every single actor you enjoy into key roles.





Despite the Grishamy title, The Counselor does not look like any type of courtroom thriller. As mentioned above, the generally drug trafficking-related plot is not entirely clear, but Javier Bardem appears to play some sort of bad guy, who hires morally ambiguous lawyer Michael Fassbender to do . . . something. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt still has long hair, Penelope Cruz and Cameron Diaz are besties, and even the guy who plays Hank on Breaking Bad shows up.

All in all, this movie looks like the diametric opposite of The Canyons, the recent, weird yuckstaposition of film and literary people that includes author Bret Easton Ellis, Lindsay Lohan, and porn star James Deen. Color us cautiously optimistic.