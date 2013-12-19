Neill Blomkamp On Designing Dystopia In “Elysium”

Filmmaker Neill Blomkamp sits in a Beverly Hills hotel room a few blocks from the mansions that inspired his vision of a space station in the year 2154. “It’s all about ‘Rich people with swimming pools,’ ” he says. Blomkamp deliberately kept the outer-space environment simple. He notes, “I had to constantly monitor myself to make decisions that would reinforce metaphor or allegory or theme.”

And the theme in Blomkamp’s new movie Elysium (opening August 9) parses the divide between a wealthy elite that live on a donut-shaped colony 250 miles from Earth, led by ruthless Secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster), and the huddling masses stuck on a despoiled Earth, including Los Angeles ex-con turned factory worker Max (Matt Damon).

South African native Blomkamp first fused science fiction and social commentary on the big screen in his 2009 Apartheid allegory District 9 (which was based on his 2005 short, Alive in Joburg). With Elysium, he crafts a scenario spiked with killer ‘droids, exokeleton suits, and mega-rifles-from-Hell, set against a worst-case extrapolation of contemporary health care, immigration and economic woes.

Blomkamp addresses the political subtext without speechifying. Instead, collaborating with New Zealand’s WETA Workshop, he devised a visual vocabulary that illustrated Future Earth’s predicament in all its ruinous glory.

“I hate writing the script,” says Blomkamp. “It’s like having root canal surgery. So what I would do is think of visual ideas that reinforced the story or theme or characters. Then I’d sketch them or write a description and send that to WETA to photorealistically sketch it out. They then sent (the designs) back, and when I’d see that, it’s like, Now I’m inspired.”

Elysium director Neill Blomkamp assesses the situation.

The concept art became a kind of visual shorthand for the movie itself. At a preview screening last April, Elysium star Damon said he was bowled over by the “graphic novel” that Blomkamp gave him the first time they met. Blomkamp recalls, “At the end of the design process, I had a stack of 60 or 70 images that essentially told the story of the script, from beginning to end, just as a by-product. I bound those pages and gave them to Matt and Jodie because it explained the look and feel of the film.”