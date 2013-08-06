Pro Golfer Rickie Fowler Trick-Shots His Way Through A Trippy Sci-fi Landscape

PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler doesn’t usually practice his swing in a psychedelic science-fiction hellscape where he’s taunted by disembodied voices and forced to destroy projection-mapped targets by smashing them with golf balls, but he’s remarkably game for it in this video.

The video documents a challenge issued by Red Bull and accepted by Fowler at the Uline Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.: Fowler would enter the massive laser and light show, designed to look kind of like a black-light version of the island from Lost, and attempt to destroy it by smashing sea monsters, evil trees, and the moon with golf balls from 45 to 78 yards away.

“I don’t know a whole lot about what’s about to happen,” Fowler says as he enters the arena, which is dubbed “the Twilight World.” It takes a few tries for him to connect with most of the challenges in front of him (which isn’t bad, given that he’s swinging in a darkened arena) as he cycles through clubs and discusses the tactic he’ll use with caddy Joe Skovron. But ultimately, it doesn’t take too long for Fowler to bust his way out of the Twilight World and back to real life, where he’ll promptly be participating in the 95th PGA Championship later this week.





Fowler’s no stranger to creative practice techniques–“I’ve played through downtown, and random holes built in the middle of nowhere, in the middle of the city,” he said after the challenge. But he admits that this was as far as he’d seen it taken. Hopefully, when he’s out on the green (with the advantage of daylight) on the PGA Tour this week, he’s able to translate his monster-smashing skills into a different kind of success.