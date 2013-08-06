MGMT And Tom Kuntz Are Here To Tell You “Your Life Is A Lie”

If you don’t recognize Tom Kuntz’s name, you know his work. He’s been recognized by the Directors Guild of America three times for his commercial work, and his “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” commercial won an Emmy in 2010. If you somehow managed to miss that ubiquitous campaign, you probably caught his DirecTV spots– “Don’t wake up in a roadside ditch” and others–or his Volkswagen “Get Happy” Super Bowl commercial, or that piece of absolute weirdness where a guy who sprayed himself down with Axe Body Spray and turned into solid chocolate.





Presenting life from a new, sometimes jarring, sometimes hilarious perspective, in other words, is what Tom Kuntz does, and when he’s free to go all-in on his weirdness–like when he’s directing a music video–the results can make “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” seem downright conventional.





Kuntz lent his skills to MGMT’s unusual “Congratulations” video a few years back. Now, he’s partnered with the band again on “Your Life Is A Lie,” the second single from the forthcoming album and the results are similarly unconventional. Do you like seeing song lyrics displayed on-screen, written in ketchup and mustard on the bare chests of strange men? Have you ever wondered what a pyramid of eggs looks like when they’re smashed with a hammer? Can you handle learning unpleasant truths about the phoniness of the life you’ve constructed for yourself from subtitled dolphins? If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, go ahead and check out Kuntz’s vision for “Your Life Is A Lie.”