Filmmakers Release Interactive “Shaun of the Dead” Screenplay

If you’re a fan of the cult zombie classic, Shaun of the Dead, you’ll love the interactive SOTD screenplay just released from the film’s director and cowriter Edgar Wright and Focus Features. The screenplay, available as a PDF or on the company’s site and on Wright’s own site, includes storyboards, illustrations, cast interviews, and Shaun and Ed’s inebriated performance of Grandmaster Flash’s White Lines, complete with a zombie doo-woping in the background.





The free screenplay is pegged to the release of Wright and Simon Pegg’s new movie The World’s End, about five friends who reunite to relive an epic pub crawl and end up saving the world. You can bum-rush U.S. theaters for the release on August 23, but don’t get too frantic, lest people think you’re fleeing a zombie attack.