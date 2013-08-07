The Art of the Cliffhanger: “Broadchurch” Creator Breaks Down Britain’s Most Tweeted Thriller

Two mismatched detectives spend one entire TV season trying to figure out who killed an innocent child. Again. But unlike recently expired cult favorite The Killing, BBC America’s brilliant new thriller Broadchurch sets its tragedy in a quaint seaside village. Broadhurch, which premieres here on August 7, pries into a small town’s dark secrets over the course of eight episodes as squabbling detectives (David Tenant and Olivia Colman) try to figure out how 11-year old Danny wound up dead at the foot of the resort town’s magnificent cliffs.

In England, the mystery’s hot leads, dead ends, and sexy misbehavior made Broadchurch the most tweeted drama in British history and sparked surges in the nation’s power grid during each commercial break, when TV watchers raced to make a cup of tea before the next segment began.

Series creator Chris Chibnall, citing The X-Files, Doctor Who, and Law & Order as influences, spoke to Co.Create about red herrings, 12-minute attention spans, and the art of the cliff-hanger.





Chibnall, who lives in Dorset, England, got the idea for Broadchurch while taking a stroll along the shore. “The beach in the show is one mile from my house where I’ve lived for nearly 10 years. One day I was out walking thinking, God, it’s so beautiful here. It’s amazing this has never been filmed! Somebody should shoot something here. And I sort of literally stopped walking and thought, You idiot, you should write something that’s set here. So Broadchurch started with an image of those cliffs, and how extraordinary they are and how unique in the world, and then I guess the dissonance of a (dead) body beneath those cliffs”





Broadchurch offers up a steady stream of suspects who earn distrust the hard way: by harboring dark secrets. Chibnall notes, “Detective Hardy has a line–‘People are unknowable’–and that’s baked into the series. We all have personae that we project to other people, but we all keep things to ourselves of lesser or greater relevance. In a small community, that’s magnified and intensified.”





After Chibnall sketched out the “big plan” for his eight-episode mystery, he experienced a change of heart. “I knew where I wanted the story to end, and I knew vaguely the identity of who I thought the killer was, although that changed. Three days after I’d written a very rough first draft, I snapped bolt upright in bed one morning and went, ‘Oh no, it’s not that person; it’s going to be this ending.’ I’ve never had that lightbulb moment before, but apparently my subconscious was working on the ending. And we never shifted off that.”





Chibnall traces his obsession with nail-biting cliff-hangers to his childhood, when he watched Doctor Who every Saturday night. He aims for a similar effect with Broachurch. “It’s important to embrace the form of television storytelling, which in the U.K. is 12-minute chunks and then an act break,” he says. “You make sure you have cliff-hangers for every act break that are genuinely exciting. And then you hopefully do the biggest cliff-hanger at the end of the hour to make people go “I need to see the next episode now!”