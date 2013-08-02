Caffeine Quantified: Your Favorite Coffee Chains Ranked, Weakest to Strongest

Coffee is one of those things where the cure is the disease. Similar to cigarettes, the more you consume, the more you come to depend on it. If you drink coffee all the time to stay perked up, you will become tired all the time, and require more heavy-duty perking up. However, perhaps if you drink the strongest cup of coffee commercially available, you’ll maintain a constantly perky equilibrium. A new chart lets you know where to find the right cup to feed any level of caffeine dependency.

Created by recommender blog Thrillist, the new chart is a visual representation of the amount of caffeine several popular chains contain. The team at Thrillist conducted research through the Center for Science in the Public Interest, as well as something called Energy Fiend, and found how many milligrams of caffeine per ounce are in cups from McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, and the aforementioned strongest of them all, the aptly named Deathwish Coffee.

The amount of coffee is represented in the chart by a series of cups whose contents are converted to pie charts. The more caffeine the chain has, the larger the portion of the cup’s surface is rendered coffee-colored. Have a look at the chart below, and let us know in the comments if this might change your mind about where you procure your morning cup.



