These Startup-Inspired Motivational Posters Will Motivate You–To Hurl

Get your company in gear Silicon Valley style. StartupVitamins.com is selling “motivational” posters that reflect the particular mentality of California tech culture. Motivate your team with now-clichéd gems like: “Innovate or Die,” “Done is Better Than Perfect,” and “Move Fast and Break Things.”





These are the platitudes of the startup world (with apologies to Steve Jobs, whose more enduring and hard-earned, advice, “Never Compromise,” got lumped into the collection). Each 24- by 36-inch costs $36. All 20 in the “Startup Monster Pack” cost a whopping $575. Now where is the poster that says (to borrow a phrase from The Motley Fool’s Alex Planes): “Push something frivolous really big, really quickly and get a lot of money out of it before the next big trend kicks in.” Now that’s motivation Silicon Valley style.