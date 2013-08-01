Friends Of The 26-Year-Old Creator Of The “Ryan Gosling Cereal’ Vine Help Him Fight Cancer

You probably don’t know the name Ryan McHenry, but you’ve likely seen his viral Vine sensation, “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal.” Two weeks ago, the 26-year-old Scottish filmmaker was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and the Vine community has rushed to his aid. They’ve launched an Indiegogo campaign, “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cancer” to help pay McHenry’s bills while he undergoes chemo–and fund the preproduction of his first feature film, “Zombie Musical.” (Zombie Musical, the short, won the U.K.’s BAFTA award.)