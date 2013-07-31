Now You Can Have Your Own “Playful Tiff” With Charles Saatchi

Legendary advertising businessman and art patron Charles Saatchi has been in headlines a lot recently for an altercation he had with his wife, the famous chef Nigella Lawson, which was captured and shared with the world. Although footage clearly shows a terrified-looking Lawson with her husband’s hand around her neck, Saatchi has been quoted shrugging the incident off as a “playful tiff.” Now, an anonymous British artist has immortalized the incident with a life-size model of Saatchi with his hand outstretched in classic strangle formation. The piece is fittingly titled “Playful Tiff” and features a bright red, be-horned Saatchi, lest anyone wonder where the artist’s loyalties lie. The sculpture is, apparently, on display at London’s Jealous Gallery. If you’re going to have your windpipe groped by one sculpture in 2013, make it this one.



