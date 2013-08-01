How Hyundai Became Your Apocalypse Survival Partner With Walking Dead Chop Shop

So you’re sitting in your car minding your own business when a bunch of flesh-seeking zombies appear out nowhere. What do you do? If you are the owner of a specially customized Hyundai zombie survival vehicle, then there’s no need to panic–just sit back, relax, and let the car take them down one by one.

Carmakers tend to focus on protecting drivers against extreme weather or precarious road conditions, but Hyundai took its defensive measures a bit farther–allowing drivers to arm themselves against the undead with the Walking Dead Chop Shop.





Hyundai had its first zombie encounter with the product placement of a Hyundai Tucson in the cult TV series The Walking Dead. The placement inspired the brand and its creative agency Innocean to get Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead comic book and its TV spinoff, to design his own zombie survival version of the Hyundai Elantra Coupe in 2012.

Greg Braun, Innocean’s executive creative director, says: “We brought the concept to [Kirkman]. We could have designed it ourselves, but these fans are so rabid . . . we wanted to do it right when it came to designing the vehicle.” Kirkman’s design was such a hit that the accompanying owner’s manual, the “Hyundai Zombie Survival Machine Manual,” is selling for thousands of dollars on eBay.

The fans themselves have inspired the latest collaboration, The Walking Dead Chop Shop. While fans loved Kirkman’s Hyundai Elantra Coupe design, they had their own ideas about what makes an efficient zombie-killing machine, as Braun explains: “They said things like, ‘It was cool, but I could have built one better,’ or ‘It was cool, but I would have added a chainsaw.’ ”

So the agency came up with an app that allows people to create their own designs. The Walking Dead Chop Shop app offers all kinds of armory and the latest must-have zombie survival car accessories, from razor wire and automatic shotguns to flame throwers and machetes.





Fans could choose from three Hyundai vehicles and 150 zombie-killing parts, all codesigned by comic book artists from Walking Dead publisher, Skybound. The app, built on a real-time 3-D platform, allows users to view their creations in 3-D from any angle.