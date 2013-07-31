Present-Day Marketing Teases Future Film, “X-Men: Days Of Future Past”

As the websites for evil corporations go, Trask-Industries.com kind of wears it on its sleeve–what with the glowing-eyed robots and creepy messages about “Preserving humanity through technology” and “Responding to the genetic threat” that appear when you visit the site. That all makes sense, though, since Trask Industries occupies the “villain” role in next year’s X-Men: Days Of Future Past, and those glowing-eyed robots are the Sentinels that will hunt down that film’s cast of numerous Academy Award-nominated actors who play super-powered mutant heroes.





The site’s got plenty of fun things for people who, after watching the teaser for the upcoming film that followed the credits to The Wolverine, are excited about what the Days Of Future Past film might contain. There are the first glimpses of the sleek, Tesla Motors-looking Sentinels. There’s a video featuring a happy family walking along the beach at sunset with a giant robot ominously lurking in the distance, ostensibly to protect them from any Oscar-bearing mutants who might threaten their idyllic vacation. And there’s footage of a mustache-and-bad-haircut-sporting Peter Dinklage as the company’s founder, Bolivar Trask, making exciting scientific breakthroughs that will, in the film’s universe, lead to the threat of annihilation for the entire mutant race.

Alternate-reality websites set in the world of a forthcoming film aren’t exactly new, but there’s something about the fact that Fox, which holds the rights to the X-Men franchise, is launching into their marketing campaign for Days Of Future Past while The Wolverine is still in its first week of release. There’s a year to go between now and the film’s eventual release, but it looks like they’re keen to capture whatever enthusiasm they’ve generated among Wolverine fans right away.