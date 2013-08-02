“Europa Report” Earns Raves As A Space Story Grounded In Hard Science

Produced by Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner’s Magnolia Pictures and starring Sharlto Copley (Neill Blomkamp’s District 9, Elysium), the documentary-style thriller chronicles a crew of ill-fated astronauts who journey to Jupiter moon Europa in search of alien life. The presentation involves a cinematic conceit of found footage from internal and external spaceship monitors, achieved through eight simultaneously running cameras and four editors. The movie, which earned high praise from critics, has been available through iTunes and on demand platforms, and is slated for an August 2 theatrical release and a 5 p.m. (ET) Reddit Ask Me Anything.

The buzz was enough to pack San Diego’s Comic-Con Hall H–coincidentally, on July 20, the date of Apollo 11’s 1969 moon landing, and earn praise from the real deal: Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineers who had planned real space missions.

Director Sebastian Cordero on set. Photo: Magnet Releasing

“There haven’t been too many hard science sci-fi films in recent times. So it’s cool to be a part of one that’s gotten such an amazing response,” says Sebastián Cordero, the film’s Ecuadorian-born director. “We presented the film at JPL, and to see that representatives from so many scientific communities liked it has been the most rewarding so far.”

When Cordero first saw Philip Gelatt’s screenplay two years ago, he was taken with its attention to scientific detail. “I wanted to stick to as much scientific realism as possible and was relieved when the producers were into that as well, and not something that would be sacrificed along the way,” he says.

“We thought it would be cool to make a movie about first contact that took as few creative liberties as possible and tell a story that would be a realistic interpretation of life,” adds producer Ben Browning. “The science had to be right and a huge part of the film’s DNA, otherwise it would violate the whole purpose.”

Science advisors Steve Vance and Kevin Hand at Comic-Con. Photo: Susan Karlin

But science, it turned out, not only informed the movie, but motivated the plot. Cordero drew inspiration from 2001: A Space Odyssey, the 1989 Apollo 11 documentary For All Mankind, and Mary Roach’s Packing for Mars. Early in the script-tweaking process, the filmmakers brought in two science advisors–JPL planetary scientists and astrobiologists Steve Vance and Kevin Hand–to advise on everything from Europa terrain, its likelihood for life, radiation exposure, and realistic portrayals of mission operations and scientists.