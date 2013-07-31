“Uncarriable Carrier Bags” Remind Us, Cheekily, Not To Carry Bags

Mother London really wants you to stop carrying plastic bags, and the ad firm will shame you into compliance if necessary. Their yellow Uncarriable Carrier Bags are overlaid with pictures of objects that you wouldn’t want strangers on the street–let alone your own mama–to see you with: sex toys, drug paraphernalia, and an assortment of weapons. The objects appear x-ray style at the bottom of each bag, sort of like they do in airport security machines. But don’t make the mistake of taking one of these Uncarriables on your next flight; you’ll likely end up arrested.