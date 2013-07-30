See If You Can Guess The Advertiser In This “Unbranded” Campaign

When was the last time you ate a Big Mac? Even if you can’t remember, chances are you know exactly what one looks like. Given a lineup of burgers from Five Guys, Shake Shack, Burger King, and McDonald’s, the only one you’d absolutely, positively know for sure, would be the one from Micky D’s. That’s the surest sign of brand ubiquity: the absence of branding.





TBWA\Paris knows how deeply embedded the chain’s iconic images are in our gut-brains, so their new campaign presents the Big Mac, Micky D’s fries, a Filet-o-Fish sandwich, and a McSundae (or whatever it’s called) without any logos or verbal cues. It’s a marketing scheme based in equal parts on the food and on our inability to escape the food. In which case, we might as well give in and go grab some fries. And given the press McDonald’s is getting over its labor policies recently, maybe keeping its name on the down-low isn’t a bad idea.

See print and spot executions in the slide show above.