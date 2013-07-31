10 Things We Learned About Marina Abramovic From Her Reddit “Ask Me Anything”

When someone is as deeply committed a performance artist as Marina Abramović , it can seem like everything he or she does is a performance (be it artistic or otherwise.) However, when Abramović participated in one of Reddit’s famous “Ask Me Anything” inquisitions on July 30, her answers seemed completely devoid of artifice.





The spiritual kin of Tilda Swinton, Abramović is an otherworldly presence whose work is highly confrontational. In perhaps her most famous modern piece, , she sat in an exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art all day long, staring at whoever chose to sat across from her. (Thousands did.) During this entire period, she never spoke at once. All the more reason that fans and curiosity-seekers digitally lined up for the rare opportunity to ask her questions on Reddit.

As usual, the session lasted an hour, during which there were no Woody Harrelson-esque complications. The resulting candid responses help round out the portrait of a wildly determined, relentlessly creative spirit that her biographical works provide. Look through the slides above for 10 things we learned about Marina Abramović from her session on Reddit.