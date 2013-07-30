Walter White Channels “Ozymandias” In The Teaser For The Final Episodes Of “Breaking Bad”

Perhaps a Walt Whitman poem would have been more appropriate, given the role that a copy of Leaves Of Grass played in the turning point of its last season, but the teaser for the forthcoming final episodes of Breaking Bad features Bryan Cranston reciting Percy Bysshe Shelley’s “Ozymandias” in his most menacing tone, instead.





Still, Cranston’s most menacing tone is plenty menacing, which means that the teaser–which features a lot of shots of clouds speeding over vast desert landscapes and high-speed footage flashing through the series’ signature RV, suburban housing, junkyards, and shit-hole motels–more than effectively evokes the proper mood for what pretty much everyone anticipates will be eight of the most intense episodes of television ever made.





There are no spoilers in the teaser, unless you count “Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!” Though given the seeming inevitability of things working out quite poorly for Walter White and his family, the bleakness of Shelley’s diction probably is, in fact, a fair precursor of what’s to come. August 11–the date that the show’s final episodes begin airing–really can’t come soon enough.