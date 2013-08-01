advertisement
Feast Your Eyes On Snoop Loops, Frosted Drakes, and Other Rapper Cereals

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Hashtag games on Twitter are often born of simple ideas. Somebody with a sizable amount of followers tosses #depressingsitcoms into the digital ring, and suddenly thousands of people are concurrently explaining that Nobody Loves Raymond. The Tumblr Rappers & Cereal seems to be cut from a similar cloth as the enterprise of hashtag gaming, only with the benefit of a visual element to kick it up a notch.


Created by Courtney Bishop and maintained by Brittany Meronek, this blog is a compendium of breakfast cereals and also some of the hottest rappers in the game right now. Rappers & Cereal works on two levels: the dextrous verbal fun of puns, and the ridiculous image of tough-projecting musicians salivating for some cereal. The puns range from inspired (Mackle S’Mores) to much less so (Kanye Chex), but the juxtaposition of the images seems to have legs.


Have a look through more rappers with cereal in the slides above.

