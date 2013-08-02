How Game Phenomenon “Plants vs. Zombies” Brings Joy To Kids, Movie Directors, And YouTube

Few developers could get away with subtitling their next game “It’s About Time.” PopCap is the exception. Its tower-defense title Plants vs. Zombies, in which players raise a plant army to keep hordes of undead off their lawn, has sold over 120 million copies worldwide. The long-awaited sequel is a testament to that popularity.

The game’s announcement video, which features YouTube personality Francis and Microsoft’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, achieved half a million views. “That whole idea [of the tagline “It’s About Time”] was a bit of a play to poke fun at ourselves, realizing it’s taken us a while to get the game out,” franchise director Tony Leamer tells Co.Create.

While huge now, the property came from humble origins. “When Plants vs. Zombies was initially launched [on PC] in 2009, the expectations were pretty modest around what people thought the game would do,” he says.

A whole culture has formed around the title, which has been released on virtually every platform, including Facebook. It started with a music video by Laura Shigihara, which appeared in the game and later on YouTube. “It was kind of quiet, and then it just picked up speed on its own. It kind of grew virally that way,” says Allen Murray, the lead producer on Plants vs. Zombies 2.

“People have done some remixes of it,” he says. “Some of it is little kids singing it. Those are always the best.”

He says, “We get a ton of fan letters here–kids sending in drawings. We spend a lot of time writing them back, sending them swag.” One of the most recent emails came from a mother whose son has been diagnosed with leukemia. “[Producer Bernie Yee] put together a care package for him and found a way to get him an advance copy of the game so he could play before anybody else,” says Murray. Leamer adds, “She was so grateful and so happy, and the kid was dancing around.”

PopCap likes to make the series fun for its younger fans. It just announced a Plants vs. Zombies: Lawnmageddon series with Dark Horse Comics, and last year, it introduced “Stop Zombie Mouth,” a promotion in which it provided free game download codes for adults to print and hand to children instead of candy on Halloween.

“We reached out to the American Dental Association, and they said, ‘You know, your timing is really great because we typically just talk to dentists,’” says Garth Chouteau, PopCap’s senior director of worldwide PR. Many of these campaigns involve adults as well. The developer is working with East Carolina University on the third phase of a study that examines the positive effects of playing Plants vs. Zombies on clinical depression. “We do a lot of things in a lot of veins that we don’t necessary publicize that much,” says Chouteau.