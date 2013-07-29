Filmmakers Promote Steve Jobs Biopic With More-Is-More Site

When Simon & Schuster published Steve Jobs, the simple black-and-white cover photo helped turn Walter Isaacson’s biography into one of the best-selling books of all time. Now the filmmakers behind the movie Jobs, have taken the opposite approach to promoting their biopic. From the poster to the website, the Jobs promo campaign is a dizzying collage of multimedia, bright color, and social media pandemonium. You can check out the Tumblr GIFs, photos and Instagram trailers at jobsthefilm.com. Click almost anywhere on the page, and you’ll be directed to one or another social media platform, encouraging you to share what you just saw. So much for simplicity.