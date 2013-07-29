Eye-Popping Human Art From The World Bodypainting Festival

Forget Ink Master. The temporary stylings of body paint are more fantastical and badass than the best tattoos. Earlier this month, the 16th annual World Bodypainting Festival was held in Pörtschach am Wörthersee, Austria. Categories included brush-sponge bodypaint, airbrushing, special effects bodypainting, and face painting. Some of the models wore skimpy undies for modesty’s sake, but artists literally painted a magical second skin onto their subjects.