“Breaking Bad” Artifacts Trace Walter White’s Transformation From Mr. Chips To Scarface

Barbara Miller knew she had to have it, and the curator kept an eye out for it as she searched a Los Angeles warehouse full of Breaking Bad wardrobe and props about two months ago, culling items for an exhibit dedicated to the television series at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

She didn’t find the stuffed animal that was a recurring motif on Breaking Bad during her search, but Miller put in a request for it, hoping the keepers of what are now some of the most iconic artifacts in television would find it.

And they did.

The pink teddy bear arrived at the museum via special delivery. “Getting the teddy bear was a wow,” Miller enthuses.





The pink teddy bear, the tighty whities Walter White wore in the Breaking Bad pilot and the pork-pie hat the antihero donned as Heisenberg are now on display as part of “From Mr. Chips to Scarface: Walter White’s Transformation in Breaking Bad,” an exhibit that opened on July 26.

Walt’s bright yellow Tyvek suit and gas mask are also there, and you’ll see his copy of Leaves of Grass, too, among other key props and pieces of wardrobe.