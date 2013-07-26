The Daily Show’s John Oliver On Operating Outside Your Comfort Zone

John Oliver knows from discomfort. In 2006, he moved to America to join one of television’s most beloved shows–The Daily Show with Jon Stewart–where his job entailed harassing strangers on the street. He also had to perform stand-up for an entirely new audience and eventually host a televised showcase for it on Comedy Central. But all of that experience ultimately served as prologue to his greatest challenge yet–taking over as host of The Daily Show this summer.

Jon Stewart has temporarily departed from the program in order to direct his first film, Rosewater. Before leaving, however, he entrusted Senior British Correspondent Oliver with the keys to the kingdom. It’s not only a huge honor, but a huge responsibility. The Daily veteran is learning the hard way that there are a lot more expectations when you’re behind the desk for the whole show, rather than three-minute increments.





As the fourth season of John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show begins on July 26, the comic and host opened up to Co.Create about not fearing failure, what he learned from Stephen Colbert, and leaving your comfort zone without losing your mind.

You have to do stand-up quite a long time before you learn how to do it well. It was probably years before I was confident enough in stand-up that I was able to talk about the things I wanted to talk about, the way I wanted to talk about them. Normally when you start off, your mood is dictated by the audience’s response afterwards. Then as you get better, you start to take ownership of your experience a bit more and think, “Actually, I’m pretty sure I’m going in the right direction, even if something went horribly wrong tonight.”

It might not be a comfortable experience to do something, but you can become more comfortable in it over time until it’s second nature.





The thing I was the most nervous about [in joining The Daily Show] was the sit-down interviews and the man-on-the-street interviews. What I did was I watched a lot of Stephen Colbert’s unedited interviews and watch how he handled situations. I could see him and his mind working out how things were going to go. He was working out the edit in his brain as he went along, so in watching him, you start to realize how you can both be in the moment when you’re talking with someone and also have one eye on what you need to get for the overall concept of the piece. I would watch him hammer at a point to make sure that he had what he needed to get the moment he wanted.

I don’t know if I really did prepare to take over The Daily Show. There was no Rocky montage sequence, running through a butcher’s market punching a steak and getting oranges thrown at me.

I’m not really much of an actor, so when I started on The Daily Show, I was just trying to adopt the faux authority of a newsperson. Having a British accent definitely gave me a sonic leg up on that because there is a faux authority to the British accent in and of itself. So I think it was just about saying everything with 10% more emphasis and 15% more of an arched eyebrow.