Sneaker Envy Motivated These Two Women To Create A Nike Fantasy Shop

While some women have closets full of high heels from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, and Christian Louboutin, I have a closet full of sneakers–mostly high tops–from Nike, Puma, and adidas. My collection would be a lot bigger if more styles were available to me. But unfortunately many of the coolest designs are made in men’s sizes only. This drives me crazy. I live in New York City where sneaker culture is hot, and I should be able to walk the streets wearing the ultimate kicks.

It turns out I am not alone in my frustration. Across the pond in London, where sneakers are called trainers, Emily Hodgson and Emilie Riis have also been stewing about this disparity, but they were actually motivated to do something about it, launching Purple Unicorn Planet. The fantasy shop was created to inspire Nike to make trainers for men available in women’s sizes, too.

“Our campaign grew out of the search for the perfect pair of trainers,” Hodgson says. “We were both on the lookout for something understated but fashionable. We were largely drawn to the darker colourways using patent leather, suede and different patterns. We’d eagerly check out trainer and fashion blogs, however, were always disappointed as most of the trainers were only made in men’s sizes.”





“Trainers are unisex shoes and have been for awhile. But it seems we are still stuck in an outdated view on what kinds girls and boys, respectively, should wear,” Riis adds, noting, “Girls don’t just want pink, purple, or banana yellow trainers.”

Hodgson’s favorite men’s trainer at the moment is the Nike Lunar Force 1 Fuse Premium. “A glow-in-the-dark outsole, galaxy laces, gradient swoosh and lunar splatters everywhere,” Hodgson marvels. “It’s a one-off, and it’s fun.”

Riis favors men’s trainers in the Nike Air Force line, which she describes as “the perfect mix of Lunar Force minimalism and Air Max street cred.”

The aforementioned styles are featured on Purple Unicorn Planet. The fantasy shop showcases photos of more than a dozen of the hottest Nike kicks. But when you click on your favorite trainers, you learn that none of them are available in women’s sizes.