See Van Gogh Paintings Come To Life Before Your Eyes

Italian artist Luca Agnani has done an odd thing with Van Gogh: He’s animated 13 of the legend’s paintings. We’re not talking Loony Toons here; these animations are subtle–the flickering of candles, the lapping of waves, and sunlight brightening a room. “Van Gogh rarely used shadows, and I was curious to see how his work would have looked if he did,” says Agnani. “Working on the paintings of any other painter would have been easier, but this challenged me to interpret Van Gogh’s perspective.” Among the paintings are Bedroom, in which all visuals are static except for a singular shadow. Other paintings, like Evening the Watch (after Millet) convey more action.