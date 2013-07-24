Flash-Frightening: Watch Some One-Minute Horror Movies From VICE and “The Conjuring” Crew

The Conjuring took number one at the box office this past weekend, and The 3:07 AM Project, a collaboration between the film’s producers and VICE, took number one in our hearts just now.





Purportedly inspired by “the devil’s hour,” which is when the farmhouse clock in the new blockbuster horror flick regularly freezes, the project celebrates just how scary 3:07 a.m. can be. The creators asked four filmmakers–House Of The Devil and The Innkeepers director Ti West, Chronicle writer Max Landis, Timecrimes and Extraterrestrial auteur Nacho Vigalondo, and Hobo With a Shotgun writer/director Jason Eisener–to each craft a one-minute horror short that takes place at that moment in the night.





For some, that’s the point at which dreams of teeth falling out actually become real, or at which the “Burning Man”-style party some folks think they’ve found turns out to be something else entirely, or when some seriously creepy contortionists get up and get way down. In what’s probably the scariest of the bunch, Eisener’s One Last Run, a rescue diver follows a crash to the bottom of the lake–and finds something much worse than just a shipwreck.





In all, it’s a cool approach to promoting a film, and one that shows a lot of confidence in The Conjuring–confidence that paid off with the cheaply made film’s insanely profitable $41 million opening weekend. The talent is comprised of young filmmakers who’ve proven themselves adept at generating scares in the short-film format (all but Landis were responsible for chapters in last year’s 26-segment The ABCs of Death, and both West and Eisener have participated in the V/H/S horror anthology series.) The trust in those directors pays off with a promo that’s a lot more interesting than your ordinary trailer–and that doesn’t give away any of that movie’s big scares.

Watch them all in the video above.