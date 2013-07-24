Paul Thomas Anderson Is The Master of Fiona Apple’s Video

There will be no bad blood between Paul Thomas Anderson and former flame, Fiona Apple, apparently. The two recently reunited to make a video for Apple’s song, “Hot Knife.”

As last we left her, Fiona Apple was covered with squids for a video from her 2012 comeback album, The Idler Wheel. In the new video, which comes from the same album, she leaves marine life behind for the most minimal of props–a single drum, which is apparently soundless. Like the rest of the album surrounding the song, “Hot Knife” is largely just comprised of Apple’s vocals and softly tinkling piano keys. She’s also joined by her sister, the cabaret singer, Maude Maggart.





Anderson’s camera trains tightly on Apple, hair in a bun and makeup free, as she pounds that drum at the outset of the video. Soon, though, the screen cuts in thirds with the drum-pounding singer in the center and her sister and a clone on either side. Sometimes she’s shot in color; sometimes, it’s luscious black-and-white. Sometimes backing vocalists Maggart and Fiona #2 appear in silhouette; sometimes they do not. The director never stops making adjustments throughout.

This is Anderson and Apple’s fifth collaboration. Watch the video for “Paper Bag” below.