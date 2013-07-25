Learn The Secrets of The Writers’ Room With Oscar Winner Jim Rash

Five or ten years ago, no one outside the TV industry knew what the term “show runner” meant. Now, we can name several iconic ones who have changed TV history: Tina Fey (30 Rock), David Chase (The Sopranos), David Simon (The Wire), and Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad) among them. But the writers behind the show runners , the ones sitting in windowless rooms pounding out the shows we know and love, they’re still largely anonymous. Which is a problem that a new reality show, premiering on Monday, July 29, on the Sundance Channel, called [i]The Writers’ Room , [/i] is hoping to correct.

On The Writers’ Room, Jim Rash, who won a screenwriting Oscar for The Descendants, cowrote this summer’s most charming comedy The Way, Way Back, and plays the dean on Community, interviews writers from some of today’s most popular shows—including New Girl, Parks and Recreation, and Game of Thrones–about how they work together.

Fans of Breaking Bad, which enters its last half season in August, will be thrilled to discover that Gilligan, star Bryan Cranston, and key writers reveal how they made tough decisions about killing off major characters (and hopefully provide insight into the amazing death scene that caps season 4. FYI, this hyperlink is a spoiler). “I was surprised just by inside info,” Rash says. “In the Breaking Bad episode, they talk about all the [logistical character] traps they’d have to figure out. They’d have to go online and try to find a chemical that would blow up an RV in the right way. They had to problem solve constantly.”

L to R, Vince Gilligan, Bryan Cranston, and Moira Walley Beckett – in the Sundance Channel original series “Writers’ Room”

We spoke to Rash about his writing methods, how he works together with his cowriter Nat Faxon, and how to fit writing in when you’re also filming a network TV show.

L to R, Jim Rash, David Benioff, and DB Weiss – in the Sundance Channel original series “Writers’ Room”

[Nat and I] met at The Groundlings Theater, and our training is in improv. So we bounce off each other—we use the same room to write together. The office is better to talk out loud and move around a room to beat out a story. Usually I’m at the keyboard as we navigate stuff. When Nat was on [the now-cancelled Fox sitcom] Ben and Kate and I was on Community, that is when I’d do a little solo work, sitting at Community on my laptop, and I’d congregate back with Nat, and then we’d take another pass together.

L to R, Jim Rash, Vince Gilligan, Bryan Cranston, Moira Walley Beckett, Peter Gould, Sam Catlin, George Mastras, Gennifer Hutchison, and Thomas Schnauz – in the Sundance Channel original series “Writers’ Room”

Some people like to purge out a draft and just let it go and then go back and fix it, but I’m a writer-rewriter. I can’t move on until I feel like it’s presentable. Not that it’s perfect, but something happens. If this was our last day, and we left this script behind, I wouldn’t be embarrassed if someone read it.

L to R, Mike Schur, Jim Rash, Entertainment Weekly Editor Jess Cagle, Amy Poehler, Joe Mande, and Dan Goor – in the Sundance Channel original series “Writers’ Room”

[Nat and I] have an office at the Santa Monica airport. I actually hate it. Creatively it sucks everything out of me. I’ll go there some, but for the most part I need noise, I need activity, just life happening around me. I find a couple coffee shops that are slightly old school, still surviving and we’ll sort of plant ourselves down. We were writing our own material at Groundlings–you write with all the fellow cast members. Nat and I found an ease of doing that. We had similarities in what made us laugh, and where we like to go with stories. We’re very much opposites for people who meet us. They’re curious how we became friends, because we’re very different. Nat’s just naturally very funny. I deal more with structure from beginning to end, but I think we both have a strength of dialogue.