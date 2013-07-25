Home Chefs Get A Crash Course In The Realities Of The Food Business On “Supermarket Superstar”

Eli Holzman, a reality TV producer who has had a hand in bringing shows like Project Runway and Undercover Boss to television, was working at home a few years back and craved something sweet. “I thought, you know what would be delicious–a crunchy rice treat filled with ice cream, and I decided to make some,” recalls the president of All3Media.

Holzman got to work creating his dream dessert, fashioning ice cream into cubes, flattening a rice treat and forming it around the ice cream, and he discovered that his concoction was just as yummy as he thought it was going to be. His family and friends enjoyed the dessert, too, when he served it at Thanksgiving, and soon enough, Holzman teamed up with his brother Daniel and some buddies to create Q-Bees Treats, a line of ice cream treats based on his original creation. (FYI, the same group of guys, including Holzman, is also behind The Meatball Shop in New York City.)

Q-Bees are now sold in Whole Foods and supermarket chains across the country, but getting them to market was quite a task, even for an enterprising producer. In fact, finding out how to manufacture the desserts on a large scale and lining up a distributor was a daunting and complex process, according to Holzman. “It changed my view of the supermarket,” he says. “You realize there is a story behind every single product.”

Out of that realization came the idea for Supermarket Superstar.





Produced by The Weinstein Company and All3Media America and hosted by Stacy Kiebler, who happens to be working on the launch of her own healthy food line, the reality competition show airs on Lifetime Mondays at 10 p.m. EST. Every episode finds three home chefs pitching their cakes, soups, and other food items to a panel of mentors made up of celebrity chef-restaurateur Michael Chiarello, cookie mogul Debbi Fields of Mrs. Fields fame, and branding expert Chris Cornyn, the founder and president of DINE, The Food & Drink Agency.

“We didn’t want it to just be a cooking show,” stresses Holzman, who is one of the executive producers of Supermarket Superstar. “I don’t say that in a negative way, because there are some great cooking shows out there and several that I really admire. But it feels like people are already doing that really well. The unique and different thing about this is that it’s more than a cooking show. It’s cooking with an aim and a goal. It’s cooking within really strict parameters with respect to nutritional content and price parameters and coming up with a brand.”

After being critiqued by the mentors at the top of each episode, the contestants are sent to a test kitchen where they refine their recipes under the guidance of Chiarello and research and development chef Andrew Hunter (former vice president of culinary development for Wolfgang Puck), using commercial ingredients and taking into consideration everything from taste to nutrition to price point.