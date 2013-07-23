See The Best Nike Sneakers Ever, Organized By Decade

Sneaker culture is both a niche community and a big business. For an example of how they can be both at once, last summer a preordered pair of Kanye West’s Air Yeezy 2 sneaks fetched over $90,000 on eBay. Groups as passionate as so-called “sneakerheads” tend to have wildly divergent opinions when ranking their favorites, but one illustrator has assembled what he feels are the best Nikes ever.





Nike Decades is London-based illustrator and designer Stephen Cheetham’s latest animated project, and it’s sure to cause a stir in sneaker world. The artist has organized his drawings of the best Nike sneakers by decades, from the 1970s to the 2000s. Each representative shoe is drawn in a minimalist style that should still be recognizable to anyone who has more than five or 20 pairs of sneakers in shoeboxes in their closet.

Have a look through each decade’s picks in the slide show above. The posters are also available for purchase on Cheetham’s site.