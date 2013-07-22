See Your Portrait, Painted With The Cosmos

Would you like to see your face rendered in stars? Artist Sergio Albiac is using images from the Hubble Telescope to create generative portraits and featuring them in a Flickr series called Stardust Portraits.

As Albiac describes it on his website:

As a theme for this series of portraits, I’ve choosen the concept of nucleosynthesis or the process of creation of new atomic nuclei from pre-existing matter that takes place at cosmic scale. We humans are believed to be novel combinations of cosmic stardust. It could be argued that the whole universe is the biggest running generative art installation today. Personal beliefs will determine who we think the artist is.”

Albiac is accepting submissions, so send him your picture and he’ll generate three images of your face, designed from nothing less than the cosmos.





Click through the slide show above to see some cosmic portraits and see more on Albiac’s Flickr page.