Funny Or Die Corrects Rolling Stone’s Controversial Cover

There is a right way and a wrong way to deal with moral outrage. You can vent it impotently, perhaps over social media , or you can channel your frustrations creatively into a personal statement that makes your point in some interesting fashion.

The first way seems to be the preferred method of most people who were offended by the latest Rolling Stone cover, a grainy selfie of Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is quietly boy band-material in the looks department.

However, the staff at Funny or Die chose instead to roll up its sleeves and prepare a takedown of the old school and new media forces competing within Jann Wenner’s Rolling Stone empire, which led to this cover. Compare the two versions below. And you’ll also find it worthwhile to read Boston mayor Thomas Menino’s letter responding to Rolling Stone here.





