Think You Know What’s Going To Happen In “Breaking Bad?” Prove It With Betting Bad

As the final eight episodes of Breaking Bad grow ever nearer, America has a new favorite pastime (sorry, baseball)–trying to figure out what the hell will happen on the final eight episodes of Breaking Bad.

And, like any good American pastime, you can win it, thanks to BettingBad.com, an (unofficial) online game where you make up to 30 predictions–large and small–about what will happen in those eight upcoming episodes. Point values are awarded based on the relative boldness of those predictions: “Someone–anyone–will be murdered in the first episode” is worth 200 points, while a more specific prediction (say, “Walt Jr. kills Jesse”) is worth a tidy 800.

The predictions are set up over five categories: Final Fates, where you predict who lives and dies; Justice, where you predict who goes to jail or the Witness Protection Program; See & Hear, where you determine if, say, Walt Jr. will eat breakfast one last time on camera; Murder, which is like Final Fates, but about who actually does the killing; and Loose Ends, where you make bets on things like how much Jesse will learn about the ways in which Walt has ruined his life.

Basically, if you’re stoked about seeing the final eight episodes of the most unpleasant television show you’ve ever been addicted to, Betting Bad is a way for you to quantify your obsessive need to make predictions so you don’t have to bookmark every “I totally think Skyler is going to kill Hank” tweet to prove to your friends later on. Really, we’re in favor of anything to mark the time until the August 11 premiere.

[Photo Courtesy of Lewis Jacobs | AMC]