With “Computer Chess,” A Loving Look Back at 1980s Nerd Culture

Andrew Bujalski is neither a computer whiz nor a chess genius. “I was never any good at chess, never had the discipline to get better, and don’t have any openings memorized or anything like that. Any notch above novice player can wipe the floor with me.”

So when the Austin-based filmmaker got it into his head to make a movie about a computer chess tournament circa 1980, he cast most of the roles with geeky nonprofessional actors who actually knew what they were talking about.

Working from Bujalski’s eight-page treatment–programming nerds convene in a nondescript hotel for three days to compete, talk shop, flirt awkwardly, and brag about Pentagon interest in their software–cast members brought their own expertise to Computer Chess. The movie opened Wednesday in New York and rolls out nationwide in July and August.





Bujalski says, “If I wanted the characters to look and sound convincing, it made a lot more sense to get people who knew a lot about computers rather than me, who doesn’t know anything about computers. Going on Wikipedia, trying to educate myself and putting words into somebody else’s mouth–that wouldn’t have turned out as well.”

Bujalski teamed with hair stylist Charlie Bratch and costume designer Colin Wilkes to transform real-life brainiacs into Computer Chess all-stars.

Gordon Kindlmann, who makes his acting debut in Computer Chess, teaches at University of Chicago’s Computer Science Department and conducts research on how scientists gain insights from scanned-imaging data. Bujalski says “He knows his stuff. It was really funny the first day he showed up on set; he was starstruck to see this famous computer, the PDP 11. I don’t know if he’d ever seen one in person before.”





While Wiley Wiggins previously appeared in Dazed and Confused and Waking Life,, Bujowlski notes, “Wiley’s acting career is kind of an accident of his life story. He’s much more a tech guy at heart–an artistic tech guy”