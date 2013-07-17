“Shit Girls Say” Guy Is Now Talking Dogs

Way back in the halcyon days of 2011, the popular Twitter account @ShitGirlsSay took the Internet by surprise one winter’s morn by spawning a Web series. Episode 1 ended up being a huge viral hit garnering nearly 20 million views en route to an eventual book. It also paved the way for similarly zippy gender-bending Web series . Now, the creator seems to have turned his attention away from lady foibles, however, and is focused on the world of canines.

Graydon Sheppard’s new Web series Pure Breeds strays away from the format of the filmmaker’s previous Web hit, but retains its personality and zippiness. The show combines personal recollections from Sheppard’s life with cold hard facts about a different breed each time out, all of it humming along at the same rapid pace as Shit Girls Say zingers.

The debut episode is focused on the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, recounting its history in a variety of ways. In addition to disseminating facts on the breed’s origins, Sheppard also dons a long curly wig to play the king himself, in between theorizing on whether this particular dog inspired the flying creature Falcor in the Neverending Story.

Here’s hoping the edutaining Web series keeps delivering episodes at a dog-years rate. Watch the first episode below.