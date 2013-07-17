Infographic: Surname Map of America Shows You Where The Smiths, Johnsons, And Garcias Live

Want to know where your surname namesakes live across the United States? National Geographic has created an interactive map that shows the density and origin of American surnames throughout the country. There are a lot of Smiths, of course. But plenty of Millers in the Northeast, Watanabes in Hawaii, and Garcias in Southern California.
The map shows both the prevalence of these surnames in various parts of the country, but it also identifies names by country of origin. English, Welsh, and Scottish names continue to dominate the landscape, though Hispanic names are plentiful. The country’s demographics are literally changing before our eyes. That’s a hint to you, Washington.