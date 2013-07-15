advertisement
Dexter Reflects On George Zimmerman

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

People react to the same news in many different ways. For instance, after a not-guilty verdict in the recent George Zimmerman trial, some bowed their heads in prayer, while others vented their feelings on social media. Others still, however, expressed their opinion about the circumstances surrounding the death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin through a pop-culture pastiche. On July 14, the day after the trial’s conclusion, an image surfaced on the website Dangerous Minds, showing the character Dexter reading this news.


